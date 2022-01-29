Mission Prep basketball takes down Atascadero 74-65

Mission Prep boys basketball takes down Atascadero 74-65. The Royals are now 5-4 in the mountain league and 10-12 overall.
JJ Howard had a career-high of 39 points and Gran Callahan added 14 points.
Posted at 11:04 PM, Jan 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-29 02:04:45-05
