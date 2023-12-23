Mission Prep Christmas Classic provides quality hoops action over the holidays in 24th year

Since 1999, teams have been going to the Mission Prep Christmas Classic. This year features a handful of longtime returning programs from around the state but also features two new programs to the tournament.

Teams like the Woodinville Falcons from Washington state and Oakland Tech are getting their first taste of what the tournament has to offer making their first appearance but others like defending champion Bishop Montgomery and Head Coach Doug Mitchell are back in an environment that showcases high level high school basketball.

“It's kind of nice to see some fresh faces, some different people, and it's a really well run tournament and we love the area too," Mitchell explained. "It all combines for a great tournament.”

Mitchell is not the only familiar face. While Woodinville is new, their head coach Michael Kelly, who coached Seattle Prep for 17 years and brought his team through the holiday classic for a number of years, is.

Clovis North is another program no stranger to Cowitz Court as Head Coach Tony Amundsen and his son and standout senior point guard Connor Amundsen have been frequent attendees of the tournament taking in the holiday hoops right in downtown SLO.

“It's very good competition and the community gets behind it and it's just a fun atmosphere," Coach Amundsen explained. "They really take care of the teams that are here. “

For the players like Connor Amundsen, it’s the memories from different games and events over the years that stick with him as he finishes out their high school careers.

“The year we played Mission Hills and we ended up getting a steal for the win with a couple of seconds left to secure it. That was a good game that sticks out. “

Mission Prep senior Luke Jacobson is another senior who has been here all four years and distinctly remembers playing or seeing some of the players who have gone on to the NBA like Demar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls or Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets.

“We just get a bunch of good teams that come through. It's phenomenal to see [NBA or Division I guys] in our gym.“

Jacobson, who will play college basketball next year, will look back on his time at Mission Prep and the Christmas Classic with fond memories.

“Watching it as a kid, I've dreamed of playing in this event and it's a blessing.”

The crowd was biggest on Thursday night for the 3-point contest and dunk competition. Clovis North went on to win the 3-point competition with the duo of McKae Amundsen and Loukas Jones.

Then things got even more intriguing with the dunk competition with outstanding dunks across the board. Clovis North’s Jordan Espinoza rocked the rim in the first round but it was Capital Christian who sent two dunkers to the final round with Jephte Tambala with the punctuation slam jumping over four of his teammates for arguably the best dunk of the night. The final games finished up Friday with Clovis North playing Woodinville in the championship.