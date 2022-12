The Mission Prep Royals remain unbeaten in their 2022 Boys Basketball campaign after defeating Clovis Friday, 60-28.

The Royals improve to 5-0 with the victory.

Mission Prep has opened with wins over Santa Ynez, Immanuel, Bradshaw Christian, Nipomo, and now Clovis.

The Royals will continue to search for perfection when the host Dos Pueblos Saturday as part of the Mission Prep Christmas Classic.