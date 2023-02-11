Mission Prep finishes regular season strong over Arroyo Grande winning 64-28

Mission Prep solidifies their Mountain League standings after a big win at Arroyo Grande finishing off their regular season with a 20-8 overall record and 12-2 league record with their two losses at the hands of St. Joseph's.

This concludes the regular season schedule for the Mountain and Ocean leagues as teams now await their Central Section playoff destinies.

Brackets for all six divisions for both the boys and girls teams will be determined by Feb. 11 according to the CIF Central section website.