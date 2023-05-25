Mission Prep football to invest in safety with FCA All-Star Classic funds

With the fast approaching 12th Annual FCA All-Star Football Classic, we take a look at Mission Prep this week and their plans with the funds raised from the game. For the Royals, they'll be putting the money to improve safety within the program as their senior quarterback Colby White will be the face of the equipment.

"I think it's a very important aspect of football, just the safety side, because there are injuries that come with football," White said. "But if we can strive to make sure that those injuries are prevented, I think that's a very important step to take and I'm very proud and to be able to be a face of that."

"For us, we always put it right back into the safety of our program," Head Coach David Schuster added. "All the money that we've gotten every year is instantly gone back into getting VICIS helmets or X-Tech shoulder pads. We've found over time those to be two of the best we could possibly get on the market and it's dramatically reduced injuries for us on our end."

The Royals have a total of 10 kids competing in the FCA All-Star game this year. They are coming off a season where they earned the number-one seed in the Central Section Division III playoffs before falling to to eventual champions Kennedy in the semifinals.

The FCA All-Star Classic is June 3 at Pioneer Valley High School set to begin with a 6 p.m. kickoff.