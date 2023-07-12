Mission Prep football to play home games at Spano's Stadium in 2023

Come next fall, the Mission Prep Royals football team will have a new home field for the 2023 season and it will be by far the best football stadium on the Central Coast.

Utilizing their neighbors Cal Poly, Mission Prep announced Tuesday that they will play their home games at Alex G. Spanos stadium; the site of Cal Poly football and soccer.

The deal has been in the works since the 2022 football season as Head Coach David Schuster said it was a "chance to give the players and the program a first class experience" with the opportunity to play inside a Division I college stadium. Director of Alumni and Director of Football Operations Darnell Harris along with Schuster helped put together the one year deal.

The Royals will still use their normal home field as a practice facility. Their first home game will September 8 when they take on Aptos High School.