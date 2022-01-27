Mission Prep football's Susank, Alalem selected to first-team all-state

It was a historic season for the Mission Prep football program. Seniors Jack Susank and Caleb Alalem were named first-team all-state.

The two seniors go out on a high note, after leading the Royals to an undefeated regular season, a league championship, and the highest seed in CIF playoffs to now being selected to the first-team all-state team.

"I was pretty shocked, I was nominated and I thought that would be the end of it, I was pretty shocked, happy to hear I was on that list, even more happy Taco made it on there," Jack Susank said.

"I was pretty surprised because I got it for D-Line... I'm most proud of how much I've grown as a leader. My freshman year I didn't want to talk to anyone... But by senior year I became a leader and someone everyone could look up to," Caleb Alalem added.

Susank is headed to Pomona College next season to play football and Alalem is on the hunt for an opportunity to play at the division one level.