Mission Prep girls basketball advances to the quarterfinals with a 49-40 win over #11 Hanford. #6 Mission Prep will play #3 Porterville on Friday at 6 p.m.
Mission Prep girls basketball advances to the quarterfinals with a win over Hanford
Posted at 11:59 PM, Feb 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 02:59:09-05
