Mitch Haniger signs with Giants

Former Cal Poly Mustang Mitch Haniger is returning to California after signing a deal to play with the San Francisco Giants.

Haniger signed with the Giants Tuesday evening for three years and will be making $43.5 million through his contract period.

Cal Poly was Haniger's home from 2010-2012 and was recently elected to the Cal Poly Athletics Hall of Fame.

Haniger has played in the league for six years.

The Milwaukee Brewers drafted Haniger with the 38th pick in the 2012 MLB Draft.

Haniger made his MLB debut as a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2016.

Following a trade to Seattle, Haniger would play for the Mariners from 2017 to 2022.

Haniger was named an All-Star in 2018 and hit a career-high 39 homers and 100 RBI's in 2021.

A right ankle sprain knocked Haniger out for half of the season in 2022.