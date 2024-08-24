MLB manager confirms catcher to play for both teams in same game

Danny Jansen is set to make history by becoming the first player in MLB history to play for both teams in the same game.

On June 26, Jansen was up to bat for the Toronto Blue Jays, fouling off a pitch from Boston Red Sox pitcher Kutter Crawford. After Jansen's foul ball, umpires suspended the game as rain began pouring at Fenway Park.

On Tuesday, play will resume, but this time, Jansen will be behind the plate donning a Red Sox uniform. That means he will be just feet away from the player completing his at-bat from two months ago.

On July 27, Jansen was part of a trade between the Red Sox and Blue Jays. The possibility of him appearing for both teams in the same game intrigued Red Sox manager Alex Cora. On Friday, the Red Sox skipper confirmed Jansen will come in and catch the rest of the game, as the Red Sox's original catcher for the game, Reese McGuire, has since been demoted to the minor leagues.

“Monday, [Jansen] will play Game 1 by the way, for all the people that have been looking at history,” said Cora. “I’ve been getting texts from Jayson Stark and Buster Olney, ‘Is he catching?’ Yeah, he’s catching. Let’s make history."

According to MLB.com, there is one known instance in pro baseball of a player appearing for both teams in the same game. Dale Holman played for both the Syracuse Chiefs and Richmond Braves in an International League game in 1986.

Holman was released by the Chiefs' parent club Toronto weeks after a game between the two clubs was suspended. He was then picked up by Richmond's parent club Atlanta before the two teams resumed play. He finished the game after recording a hit for both clubs.