Momentum from 2023 CIF title fuels this year's Santa Maria soccer program

Fresh off their first section title since 2005, the Santa Maria boys soccer team finds themselves wading through this season as one of the top teams.

On February 25, 2023 against crosstown rivals, Pioneer Valley, the Saints endured hail and wet conditions on their way to their first Central Section title. It's a day that the team remembers well.

“Probably one of the happiest moments of my life that day," Johan Marcial recalled. "It was it was just so exciting to see everybody finally happy, finally being able to scream 'We are Champions.”

For Coach Eduardo Cuna, who took over as head coach nine years ago, it was a long time coming.

“For me, it was long overdue," Cuna stated. "We had a final in state back in 2016 and we kept knocking on the back door and, it was just a matter of time.”

With a new season comes a new set of challenges. Between a move-up to Division I, losing their two best offensive pieces from last year Inri Torres and Eddie Garces, and an ultra competitive Mountain league, the Saints have more to prove.

“I know that the boys are ready for it. They're ready. They'll be ready for the challenge. It's just a matter of me keeping them motivated,” Cuna said.

Also with a new season comes new opportunities. This year, the defense is the team's mainstay and earlier this season, found success against Division I teams like Clovis West.

“I'll say [we're] a little more challenging defensively," Marcial explained. "Our team is stronger than ever."

“This is great competition overall and it's exciting being my last year here," senior Arnie Velazquex added. "It's an awesome feeling to have.”

Competition breeds success and Coach Cuna and his team don’t shy away from it. As one of the top-ranked section teams yet again this year, the Saints are preparing for what will be a tougher and taller task at the Division I level.

“I like the challenge. I like the competition. I just got to have these guys with their best version every time.”

After reaching the CIF SoCal Division II semifinals last season along with they section title, the Saints have become the team to beat and as Coach Cuna and Marcial describe, they 'have a target on their back.'