Montana State rolls past Cal Poly, 72-28

The Cal Poly Mustangs continue to struggle in the 2022 season as they fell to third-ranked Montana State Saturday, 72-28.

The Mustangs allowed 744 yards of total offense to the Bobcats in the loss.

Cal Poly allowed 24 unanswered points in the 1st quarter to fall in an early hole, allowing three rushing touchdowns in the process.

The Mustangs would get on the board in the 2nd quarter on a Khaliq Paulette touchdown pass for eight yards to Josh Cuevas to make it a 24-7 game.

Cal Poly would progress to allow 24 unanswered points in the quarter.

The Mustangs trailed 51-14 heading into the half.

Cal Poly was outscored in the second half, 21-14.

The Mustangs fall to 1-9 on the season and extends their losing streak to eight consecutive games.

Cal Poly's final game of the season is next Saturday at home against Portland State.