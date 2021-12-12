Morro Bay falls to Fall River in title game, 43-13

The Morro Bay Pirates season came to a close Saturday at the hands of undefeated Fall River, falling 43-13.

The Pirates were one win shy of securing their first CIF state title in school history.

After allowing eight points to open the game, Nicky Johnson would put the Pirates on the board with a touchdown rush in the 1st quarter to make it a one-point game.

The undefeated Bulldogs would score 16 unanswered points to close out the first half, taking a 24-7 lead into the half.

The Pirates would allow six more points in the 3rd quarter, trailing 30-7 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs would outscore the Pirates 13-6 to close out the final quarter of their season, handing Fall River the Division 7-AA State Championship title.

The Pirates close out the season 8-7 following their loss in McArthur.