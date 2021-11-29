Morro Bay Pirates advance to state playoffs

The Morro Bay Pirates are CIF Central Section Division Six champions.

The Pirates secured the title after rolling through East Bakersfield, Pioneer Valley, and Taft.

Their journey was not easy, winning by three points in the quarterfinals and semifinals.

In the title game, the Pirates took down Taft in a thriller, 35-33.

Pirates Head Coach Jake Goossen-Brown said the victory is one that is still hard to wrap his head around.

"These last three weeks have been battles coming down to the wire, giving me almost a heart attack," said Goossen-Brown. "They've worked it, they've earned it and they can finally say they are champions. We weren't really talking about it, we said we had a possibility. We just wanted to win each game, take it game by game of the playoffs, and now we finally can say we are champions."

Goossen-Brown said the team is now closing their breakouts and workouts by addressing they are now champions.

"They said it feels different now, it is true now, it means something, it means more than just saying it, they are it now," said Goossen-Brown.

The Pirates will face Loara in the regional round of the Divison 7-AA playoffs Friday.