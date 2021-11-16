Morro Bay preparing for matchup with Pioneer Valley

The Morro Bay Pirates have advanced to the CIF Central Section Division Six semifinals.

The Pirates are set to face Central Coast foe Pioneer Valley, who is coming off of their first win of the year.

Coach Jake Goossen-Brown says he expects the most out of his team on Friday in the Pirates matchup with the Panthers.

"I think this is a great opportunity for our school, our community, and the players," said Goossen-Brown. "I think they've done a great job of working really hard, our senior leadership has been phenomenal. The community backing has been great this season and they've really helped us to achieve this goal of being able to compete at a level and continue on. It really comes down to the kids work ethic."

Righetti and Coast Union will also be fighting for CIF championship berths Friday.

Righetti will face Ridgeview while Coast Union faces Faith Baptist.