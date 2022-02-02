Morro Bay's Dylan Turner named second-team all-state

MORRO BAY — Central Coast student-athletes continue to turn heads across the state and make this area known as an area that produces great high school athletes.

Morro Bay football's Dylan Turner is a prime example of that. After helping lead the Morro Bay football team to a historic season, Turner became the first Pirate in 12 years selected on an all-state team and the fifth in program history.

"Playing college football has always been a dream of mine but it never became a reality until recently, even all-state, honestly I never ever really dreamed of that... Football has always been my passion so I'm going to put everything I can into it and try to be the best player that I can be for my team and community," Turner said.

Dylan is the perfect image of hard work paying off. He is going to keep improving on the football field and we look forward to seeing him shine at the collegiate level.