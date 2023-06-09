Mountain and Ocean All-League baseball and softball selections

With the conclusion of the high school baseball and softball seasons, here are the Ocean and Mountain All-League selections.

Ocean League Baseball

MVP: Josue Garcia, Pioneer Valley

Pitcher of the Year: Gage Mattis, Cabrillo

FIRST TEAM

Jake Hixenbaugh, Atascadero

Johnnie De Brum, Atascadero

Drew Cappel, Atascadero

Estevan Fonseca, Pioneer Valley

Andrew Sandoval, Pioneer Valley

Andrew Angulo, Pioneer Valley

Carson Heath, Cabrillo

Blake Grefory, Cabrillo

Spencer Gallimore, Cabrillo

Nick Bender, Mission Prep

SECOND TEAM

Chase Viale, Atascadero

Cesar Garcia, Pioneer Valley

Gabe Barraza, Cabrillo

David Luera, MCP

Julius Medina, Santa Maria

Myles Wilson, Morro Bay

Austin Jones, Nipomo

Aden Willis, Nipomo

Isaiah Weichinger, Orcutt Academy

HONORABLE MENTION

Donavan Kerr, Atascadero

Elias Giddings, Pioneer Valley

Landan Mabery, Cabrillo

Thomas Glenn, Mission Prep

Ruben Guzman, Santa Maria

Caleb Calhoun, Morro Bay

Griffin Groshart, Nipomo

Mason Rohwedder, Orcutt Academy

Mountain League Baseball

MVP: Brodie Miller, Righetti

Pitcher of the Year: Alex Robles, Righetti

FIRST-TEAM

Ricky Smith, Righetti

Tobin Thomas, Righetti

Ben Munoz, Righetti

Caden Cuccia, Righetti

Omar Reynoso, St. Joseph

Erik Furness, St. Joseph

Tyler Stephens, San Luis Obispo

Ryan Tayman, Arroyo Grande

Mathew Kovach, Lompoc

Ethan Meyers, Templeton

SECOND TEAM

Jacob McMillan, Righetti

Niko Peinado, St. Joseph

Jayson Rodriguez, St. Joseph

Alek Naran, San Luis Obispo

Rudy Elizondo, Lompoc

Ty Brown, Templeton

Zane Canaday, Paso Robles

Marcus Garcia, Paso Robles

Caleb Cassidy, Santa Ynez

Ty Scrudato, Arroyo Grande

HONORABLE MENTION

Luke Plaza, Arroyo Grande

JJ Ughoc, Righetti

Evan Chavez, Lompoc

AJ Stollberg, St. Joseph

Daniel Bush, San Luis Obispo

Dallas DeForest, Santa Ynez

Quincy Winkler, Templeton

Kyle Van Horbek, Paso Robles

Ocean League Softball

MVP: Kate Barnett, Nipomo

Pitcher of the Year: Ciena Acosta, Pioneer Valley

FIRST TEAM

Hailey Pasillas, Pioneer Valley

Kaylee DoloresPioneer Valley

Mila Dolores,Pioneer Valley

Rianna Dulay, Pioneer Valley

Alie Camacho, Nipomo

Katelyn Petree, Nipomo

Angie Gonazalez, Cabrillo

Kiera Howerton, Cabrillo

Brielle Machado, San Luis Obispo

Velen Velazquez, Orcutt Academy

SECOND TEAM

Mackenzie Ramirez, Pioneer Valley

Adrianna Padilla, Pioneer Valley

Anissa Garcia, Nipomo

CJ Arias, Nipomo

Sophia Powell, Cabrillo

Teagan Haley, San Luis Obispo

Kaleena Barragan, Orcutt Academy

Nevaeh Madrigal, Santa Maria

Sonora Glidewell, Santa Maria

Cierra Cloud, Santa Ynez

HONORABLE MENTION

Kiana Real, Pioneer Valley

Mikayla McKee, Nipomo

Kenslee Martin, Cabrillo

Eva Machado, San Luis Obispo

Lylah Garcia, Orcutt Academy

Brianna Hill, Santa Maria

Kylie LaPointe, Santa Ynez

Channel Thibodeaux, Morro Bay

Mountain League Softball

MVP: Taylor Mediano, St. Joseph

Pitcher of the Year: Emily Fortin, Righetti

FIRST TEAM

Dezirae Rodriguez, St. Joseph

Seleny Chavez, St. Joseph

CharliRay Escobedo, St. Joseph

Mikayla Provence, St. Joseph

Cheyanne Cordova, Lompoc

Natalie Aguilar, Lompoc

Sereniti Lopez, Righetti

Elie Chavez, Paso Robles

Ali Lewis, Arroyo Grande

Rose Guerra, Mission Prep

SECOND TEAM

Lizzette Carlos, St. Josephs

Gabriella Arias, Lompoc

Grace Day, Lompoc

Emily Ramirez, Righetti

Brooklyn Pesenti, Paso Robles

Kelsy Rodriguez, Arroyo Grande

Alyssa Moore, Templeton

Bailey Fiorenza, Templeton

Roxanne Guerra, Mission Prep

Olivia Moscardi, Atascadero

HONORABLE MENTION

Cali Gamble, St. Joseph

Avary Montgomery, Lompoc

Lillie Torres, Righetti

Brielle Burt, Paso Robles

Jesse Branch, Templeton

Riley Osborne, Arroyo Grande

DD Harris, Mission Prep

Devyn Dutra, Atascadero