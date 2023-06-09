Mountain and Ocean All-League baseball and softball selections

With the conclusion of the high school baseball and softball seasons, here are the Ocean and Mountain All-League selections.
Ocean League Baseball
MVP: Josue Garcia, Pioneer Valley
Pitcher of the Year: Gage Mattis, Cabrillo
FIRST TEAM
Jake Hixenbaugh, Atascadero
Johnnie De Brum, Atascadero
Drew Cappel, Atascadero
Estevan Fonseca, Pioneer Valley
Andrew Sandoval, Pioneer Valley
Andrew Angulo, Pioneer Valley
Carson Heath, Cabrillo
Blake Grefory, Cabrillo
Spencer Gallimore, Cabrillo
Nick Bender, Mission Prep
SECOND TEAM
Chase Viale, Atascadero
Cesar Garcia, Pioneer Valley
Gabe Barraza, Cabrillo
David Luera, MCP
Julius Medina, Santa Maria
Myles Wilson, Morro Bay
Austin Jones, Nipomo
Aden Willis, Nipomo
Isaiah Weichinger, Orcutt Academy
HONORABLE MENTION
Donavan Kerr, Atascadero
Elias Giddings, Pioneer Valley
Landan Mabery, Cabrillo
Thomas Glenn, Mission Prep
Ruben Guzman, Santa Maria
Caleb Calhoun, Morro Bay
Griffin Groshart, Nipomo
Mason Rohwedder, Orcutt Academy
Mountain League Baseball
MVP: Brodie Miller, Righetti
Pitcher of the Year: Alex Robles, Righetti
FIRST-TEAM
Ricky Smith, Righetti
Tobin Thomas, Righetti
Ben Munoz, Righetti
Caden Cuccia, Righetti
Omar Reynoso, St. Joseph
Erik Furness, St. Joseph
Tyler Stephens, San Luis Obispo
Ryan Tayman, Arroyo Grande
Mathew Kovach, Lompoc
Ethan Meyers, Templeton
SECOND TEAM
Jacob McMillan, Righetti
Niko Peinado, St. Joseph
Jayson Rodriguez, St. Joseph
Alek Naran, San Luis Obispo
Rudy Elizondo, Lompoc
Ty Brown, Templeton
Zane Canaday, Paso Robles
Marcus Garcia, Paso Robles
Caleb Cassidy, Santa Ynez
Ty Scrudato, Arroyo Grande
HONORABLE MENTION
Luke Plaza, Arroyo Grande
JJ Ughoc, Righetti
Evan Chavez, Lompoc
AJ Stollberg, St. Joseph
Daniel Bush, San Luis Obispo
Dallas DeForest, Santa Ynez
Quincy Winkler, Templeton
Kyle Van Horbek, Paso Robles
Ocean League Softball
MVP: Kate Barnett, Nipomo
Pitcher of the Year: Ciena Acosta, Pioneer Valley
FIRST TEAM
Hailey Pasillas, Pioneer Valley
Kaylee DoloresPioneer Valley
Mila Dolores,Pioneer Valley
Rianna Dulay, Pioneer Valley
Alie Camacho, Nipomo
Katelyn Petree, Nipomo
Angie Gonazalez, Cabrillo
Kiera Howerton, Cabrillo
Brielle Machado, San Luis Obispo
Velen Velazquez, Orcutt Academy
SECOND TEAM
Mackenzie Ramirez, Pioneer Valley
Adrianna Padilla, Pioneer Valley
Anissa Garcia, Nipomo
CJ Arias, Nipomo
Sophia Powell, Cabrillo
Teagan Haley, San Luis Obispo
Kaleena Barragan, Orcutt Academy
Nevaeh Madrigal, Santa Maria
Sonora Glidewell, Santa Maria
Cierra Cloud, Santa Ynez
HONORABLE MENTION
Kiana Real, Pioneer Valley
Mikayla McKee, Nipomo
Kenslee Martin, Cabrillo
Eva Machado, San Luis Obispo
Lylah Garcia, Orcutt Academy
Brianna Hill, Santa Maria
Kylie LaPointe, Santa Ynez
Channel Thibodeaux, Morro Bay
Mountain League Softball
MVP: Taylor Mediano, St. Joseph
Pitcher of the Year: Emily Fortin, Righetti
FIRST TEAM
Dezirae Rodriguez, St. Joseph
Seleny Chavez, St. Joseph
CharliRay Escobedo, St. Joseph
Mikayla Provence, St. Joseph
Cheyanne Cordova, Lompoc
Natalie Aguilar, Lompoc
Sereniti Lopez, Righetti
Elie Chavez, Paso Robles
Ali Lewis, Arroyo Grande
Rose Guerra, Mission Prep
SECOND TEAM
Lizzette Carlos, St. Josephs
Gabriella Arias, Lompoc
Grace Day, Lompoc
Emily Ramirez, Righetti
Brooklyn Pesenti, Paso Robles
Kelsy Rodriguez, Arroyo Grande
Alyssa Moore, Templeton
Bailey Fiorenza, Templeton
Roxanne Guerra, Mission Prep
Olivia Moscardi, Atascadero
HONORABLE MENTION
Cali Gamble, St. Joseph
Avary Montgomery, Lompoc
Lillie Torres, Righetti
Brielle Burt, Paso Robles
Jesse Branch, Templeton
Riley Osborne, Arroyo Grande
DD Harris, Mission Prep
Devyn Dutra, Atascadero