Mustangs clinch first home victory in thriller over Idaho State, 32-29

Beau Baldwin has finally won his first home game at Cal Poly.

The Cal Poly Mustangs defeated the Idaho State Bengals 32-29 Saturday evening thanks to a late field goal by Jaden Ohlsen.

The Mustangs opened up the ball game with a 7-0 lead in the 1st Quarter on a Spencer Brasch 6-yard touchdown pass to Michael Roth following a 60-yard rush by Jaden Jones.

The Bengals would get on the board with a Sagan Gronauer 21-yard touchdown pass to Tanner Conner that evened the score at 7.

In the 2nd Quarter, Cal Poly would re-take the lead on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Brasch to Xavier Moore, giving the Mustangs a 14-7 lead.

Bengals running back Tyevin Ford scored from 7 yards out to tie the game at 14.

The game would head into the half even at 14.

The Mustangs got back on the board in the 3rd Quarter thanks to an interception returned for 22 yards and a score by Matt Shotwell.

Cal Poly would have a 20-14 after missing the extra point.

The Mustangs would extend their lead to 26-14 following a touchdown pass from Brasch to Ryan Rivera for 2 yards.

In the 4th Quarter, the Bengals stormed down the field and scored on a 13-yard touchdown run by Ford to bring the game within five points, 26-21.

After converting on a 4th down, Cal Poly would close out their drive late in the quarter with a 36-yard field goal by Jaden Ohlsen to take a 29-21 lead.

Idaho State was down to a 4th and 14 to go, converting on a 38-yard pass from Gronauer to Conner.

Gronauer would connect with Jared Scott on a 4th down for a 4-yard touchdown to bring the Bengals within two.

The Bengals tied the game on a pass from Gronauer to Dailey Jr. that led to a successful 2-point conversion.

Tied at 29, the Mustangs were forced to punt with less than a minute in regulation.

On the punt by Michael Roth, the ball deflected off of an Idaho State player and fell into the waiting hands of Cal Poly's Dominic Stellini-Splan.

Jaden Ohlsen finished the job with a 41-yard field goal to give Cal Poly the 32-29 lead and the win.

The Mustangs improve to 2-8 on the season.

Cal Poly snaps an eight-game losing streak with the victory ahead of their season finale at home with Northern Arizona.