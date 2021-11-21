Watch
Sports

Actions

Mustangs close out season with loss to Northern Arizona

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 10:40 PM, Nov 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-21 01:40:39-05

The Cal Poly Mustangs football season came to a close Saturday following a 45-21 loss to Northern Arizona at home.

The Mustangs opened the scoring with a one-yard touchdown rush by Lepi Lataimua to make it 7-0.

The Lumberjacks would score 38 unanswered points, including four touchdown rushes by Kevin Daniels, to take a 38-7 lead.

Prior to the half, the Mustangs would score on a kick-six by Xavier Oliphant for 100 yards to make it a 38-14 game at the half.

Daniels would tack on his fifth score of the game on the ground for 45 yards in the 3rd Quarter to make it a 45-14 lead.

Chuby Dunu would score the final points of the season for Cal Poly on a two-yard rushing touchdown.

The Mustangs close the season with a 2-9 overall record in Beau Baldwin's first year as head coach of the program.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (3).png