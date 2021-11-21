Mustangs close out season with loss to Northern Arizona

The Cal Poly Mustangs football season came to a close Saturday following a 45-21 loss to Northern Arizona at home.

The Mustangs opened the scoring with a one-yard touchdown rush by Lepi Lataimua to make it 7-0.

The Lumberjacks would score 38 unanswered points, including four touchdown rushes by Kevin Daniels, to take a 38-7 lead.

Prior to the half, the Mustangs would score on a kick-six by Xavier Oliphant for 100 yards to make it a 38-14 game at the half.

Daniels would tack on his fifth score of the game on the ground for 45 yards in the 3rd Quarter to make it a 45-14 lead.

Chuby Dunu would score the final points of the season for Cal Poly on a two-yard rushing touchdown.

The Mustangs close the season with a 2-9 overall record in Beau Baldwin's first year as head coach of the program.