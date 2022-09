The Cal Poly Mustangs are coming off of a thrilling 28-27 win over San Diego.

With the victory, the Mustangs evened their record at 1-1 after opening the year with a 35-7 loss to Fresno State.

The Mustangs have their work cut out for them in the next matchup as they head on the road to face South Dakota.

The Coyotes are 0-2 on the season, however, both of their matchups were against Kansas State and Montana.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. on Saturday.