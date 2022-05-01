Mustangs Football completes Spring Game

The Cal Poly Mustangs began their 2022 campaign with their Spring Game on Saturday.

The Mustangs are coming off of a 2-9 season in 2021.

Head Coach Beau Baldwin said the game was a major step in getting the Mustangs back on track.

"You win football games from January to August," said Baldwin.

Baldwin said the Mustangs are gearing up to get back into lifting and running four days a week.

"They'll get extra work in on the side to continue to grow, not just grow physically, but mentally within the system," said Baldwin. "We've got a great group that that's taken those steps and I've been able to see that."

The Mustangs open their 2022 season on the road against Fresno State on September 1st.