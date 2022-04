The Cal Poly Mustangs secured the series sweep over Dixie State Sunday, winning 5-3 in the series finale.

The Mustangs improved to 18-10 on the season with the victory.

Star shortstop Brooks Lee powered the Mustangs with a clutch three-run homer in the 4th inning to propel Cal Poly to victory.

Lee is hitting .427 with 6 homers and 35 RBI's through the first 28 games of the season.

The Mustangs will next travel on the road to face Cal on Tuesday.