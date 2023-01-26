Nate Mendoza named new Santa Barbara High School head football coach

The Santa Barbara Unified Board of Trustees announced that Nate Mendoza is the new head football coach at Santa Barbara High School.

Mendoza previously served as the head football coach at Dos Pueblos High School from 2012-2017. In that time, he coached the Chargers to three Channel League titles and a CIF Finals for the second time in school history.

Mendoza has been on staff at Santa Barbara High School since 2019 as an administrator. Now, as a coach, he will inherit a program that reached the CIF Southern Section Finals in 2019 and was atop the Channel League standings last season.