NFL Championship game matchups officially set

The final four teams with a shot to win the Super Bowl in Arizona have officially punched their tickets to their respective championship games.

The San Francisco 49ers punched their ticket to the NFC Championship after holding off the Dallas Cowboys at home, 19-12.

The 49ers will head on the road to take on the Eagles for the right to go to the Super Bowl a year after falling in the game to the eventual champion Los Angeles Rams.

The Philadelphia Eagles rolled past the New York Giants at home to secure homefield advantage in the NFC Championship, winning 38-7.

Philadelphia will host the title game matchup between the 49ers and Eagles on Sunday at noon.

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills on the road, 27-10.

Cincinnati is eyeing their second straight Super Bowl appearance after defeating the Chiefs in the AFC Championship a year ago.

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars to secure the first spot in the AFC Championship, winning 27-20.

Kansas City will host the title game rematch between the Bengals and Chiefs on Sunday at 3:30 p.m.