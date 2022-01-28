Watch
Sports

Actions

NHL 22 video game adds women's teams for first time ever

items.[0].image.alt
Carlos Osorio/AP
United States forward Hilary Knight skates during the first period of a IIHF Women's World Championship semifinal hockey tournament game against Germany, Thursday, April 6, 2017, in Plymouth, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Hilary Knight Team USA women's hockey
Posted at 9:18 AM, Jan 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-28 12:18:53-05

The world's most popular hockey video game now features women's teams for the first time ever.

NHL 22, the latest edition of EA Sports' hockey video game, pushed through an update this week that allows users to play games as 10 international women's teams.

That means NHL 22 fans can now play as Team USA, Team Canada or eight other women's teams ahead of the upcoming Winter Olympics.

"We have taken a positive step today to ensure stronger representation for women in ice hockey's digital landscape," said Luc Tardif, the International Ice Hockey Federation president. "I would like to thank our Member National Associations for their strong support of the project, and EA Sports for their interest and commitment to realizing this objective."

Hilary Knight, an assistant captain for Team USA, said Thursday on Twitter that she was "excited" to represent her country in the video game.

"We are IN. THE. GAME," she tweeted.

ESPN originally reported about the new feature last month.

"The introduction of women's national teams to NHL 22 as part of the upcoming IIHF content will be an important moment for the franchise in its continued effort to reflect the diversity of the hockey community," said EA Sports vice president Sean Ramjagsingh told the outlet at the time.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NLW_480x360.png