Nine Santa Ynez Pirates to compete in FCA All-Star Football Classic

Nine Santa Ynez football players will take their talents to Lompoc for the FCA All-Star Football Classic.

Cam Prendergast, Ben Redell, Jose Rodriguez, Aiden Sim, Christian Shaw, Vincent Moran, Deklan Pollenz, Kenny Callahan and Logan Ast will all represent the Pirates June 26.

Ast said, "I remember watching my brother at the All-Star game many years ago, it's a fun time and it's one last time to play with my friends and meet new friends on other teams. My whole family went to Santa Ynez so it is kind of fun to honor Santa Ynez and everything it has done for me."