Nipomo football enters second year under Head Coach Stephen Field

Nipomo football is looking to get their first win under second-year Head Coach Stephen Field after going 0-10 last season.

But with the opportunity to scrimmage the likes of the Greyhounds Aug. 10 before their first game of the season as well as the continued work in the off-season, the team has nowhere to go but up.

"That was great opportunity for us to test ourselves," Field said. "They gotta be able to work hard. They have to be able to buy in and at the end of the day, it comes down to the group. It's not about anybody. They've been working hard, they are bought in and now we got to go test it on the field.”

Nipomo starts their season in Week 0 on Friday, Aug. 18 when they take on San Luis Obispo on the road to kick off year two of the Coach Field era.