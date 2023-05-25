Nipomo holds second signing day for four seniors

In their second signing day of the year, Nipomo High School's Nathan Gardner, Lucca Hart, Austria Holland and Kayden Sanders all signed their National Letters of Intent.

Gardner will head to UC Santa Barbara for Track & Field after a standout season in the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdle events. The Gaucho men's team just placed fourth in the Big West Championships.

Hart and Sanders each will take their talents to the Division III level for basketball with Hart headed to Salem, Oregon to compete for Willamette University in the Northwest Conference while Sanders will stay in California to play in the SCIAC at Redlands University.

Holland was one of the best wrestlers on the Central Coast this past year placing first in two events while placing third in the CIF Central Sections Girls Masters Division. She'll take her talents to Adam State.