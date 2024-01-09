North County's Cody Gibson returns to octagon; set to fight Davey Grant in UFC Vegas 88

It’s been a long wait and a long road for North County’s Cody "The Renegade" Gibson to be back in the UFC but on Sunday, Jan. 7, the P.E. middle school teacher and Ultimate Fighter runner-up found out he will return to the Octagon March 23rd for UFC Vegas 88

Back in the UFC for the second time, the 36-year old MMA veteran will face another longtime UFC member in England’s Davey Grant who sports a 15-7 MMA record.

“He's a wild guy," Gibson said. "He swings hard. He's a tough guy. Never been finished by knockout.You know the guy you're going to fight is going to bring it.”

It’s the first of a seven fight contract that Gibson earned after putting on an incredible performance against Brad Katona in UFC 292 in the finale fight of the Ultimate Fighter and even though he lost, he turned the head of UFC president Dana White, so much so that it was good enough to land him back in an organization he last fought in eight years ago.

“it was definitely a whirlwind, kind of a roller coaster of a night from being so upset like, Dang, I wish I had done this differently or thought maybe differently. Then that good news starts trickling in; glass is half full kind of approach.”

With the fight near the end of March, for the first time in his professional career, Gibson will have ample time to prepare.

“I can't complain about it. I have a full 11-week training camp. I don't think I ever had more than six weeks notice.”

In addition to proving to everyone that he does belong among the best in the world, The Renegade is excited bring about a high value fight to the masses.

“We know what we're there for. We're there to entertain and put on a great show and a good fight and that's exactly what we're going to do.”