Oberhelman addresses future of Cal Poly Football

Cal Poly Athletics is going to have a new look in the near future with the departure of Head Football Coach Beau Baldwin announced Friday.

Baldwin notified the university he was resigning from the position to accept the Offensive Coordinator job in Tempe at Arizona State.

"We wanted to do everything we could to try to keep him here as a Cal Poly Mustang," said Cal Poly Athletic Director Don Oberhelman.

Following his three years as the man calling the shots, the Mustangs must now search for a replacement.

"We go back to the business of building our program," said Oberhelman. "We'll have a lot of very interested and very qualified candidates."

The Cal Poly Athletics department has been meeting since the announcement to discuss the next steps for the program.

"We actually have a really good track record here over the years of coaches staying here for the long haul," said Oberhelman. "We're going to get somebody that fits right into that mold."