Olympic mountain biker releases short film

Christopher Blevins has released his new short film with his media company, StilSpoke.

The Cal Poly alumni and Olympic mountain biker put on a premiere of his film “The Long Traverse” in Pismo Beach Monday night.

The film traces a biking route between New Cuyama and Santa Barbara stretching 80 miles and 11,000 feet high.

The film was made to highlight the trail they plan on hosting rides at.

The 23-year-old says the deeper meaning of the film is to create more conversation about preserving the environment.

"It covers so much rich history, issues, and beauty in it. It's not just a beautiful ride but we talk about community, forest fire, trail restoration, and climate,” said Blevins.

The short film can be found on YouTube.