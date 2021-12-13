Watch
Sports

Actions

Olympic swimming champion Agnel denies coercion in rape case

items.[0].image.alt
Michael Sohn/AP
FILE - France's Yannick Agnel celebrates after winning the gold medal in the Men's 200m freestyle final at the FINA Swimming World Championships in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, July 30, 2013. More details have emerged over an investigation into the alleged rape of an underage girl by two-time Olympic swimming champion Yannick Agnel of France, who was arrested last week in Paris. Agnel was handed preliminary charges as part of the investigation after being sent to Mulhouse, eastern France. On Monday Dec.13, 2021, Mulhouse prosecutor said the events allegedly took place in 2016 in several locations including Spain, Thailand and Brazil.(AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)
France Agnel Arrested
Posted at 2:43 PM, Dec 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-13 17:43:44-05

PARIS (AP) — The prosecutor in the rape case of two-time Olympic swimming champion Yannick Agnel says the Frenchman has admitted to having a relationship with an underage girl but denied coercion.

Prosecutor Edwige Roux-Morizot says Agnel "recognizes the materiality of the alleged facts" but she said he did not have "the feeling that there was coercion."

Agnel was 24 when the alleged rape took place.

The girl was reportedly 13.

Agnel was arrested in Paris last week.

He was handed preliminary charges on Saturday and the case was sent to Mulhouse in eastern France.

According to the Associated Press, the supposed events occurred in 2016 in several countries, including Brazil, Spain, and Thailand.

Agnel was arrested in Paris last week. On Saturday, he was handed preliminary charges and the case was sent to Mulhouse, eastern France.

In France, it's illegal for an adult to have consensual sex with anyone under the age of 15, the news outlet reported.

The two-time gold medal swimmer faces up to 20 years in jail.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (3).png