Alex Ferreira finally finds Olympic gold in freeski halfpipe
Jack Gruber-USA TODAY
USA’s Alex Ferreira celebrates winning gold medal in the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe final during the Milan Cortina Olympic Winter Games at Livigno Aerials and Moguls Park in Italy.
From silver to bronze and now gold, Alex Ferreira of the U.S. completed an Olympic halfpipe medal trifecta at the Milan Cortina Olympics in Italy.
