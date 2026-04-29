California Attorney General warns of LA28 ticket scams

People around the world have entered the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games ticket lottery, but California's Attorney General is warning consumers to beware of illegitimate websites advertising that they are selling tickets.

“Californians are excited to welcome the world to the Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028. Being a host city presents an opportunity for Californians to be part of this amazing and infrequent world wide event,” said Attorney General Bonta, in a consumer alert his office issued this week.

If you are hoping to purchase tickets to the LA28 Games, at this stage, you must enter a ticket lottery and sign up for a future ticket "Drop" in the lottery. The first, "Drop 1," happened earlier in April, with the registration period to enter "Drop 2" closing on July 22, 2026. The first drop sold more than four million tickets, according to the LA28 website.

The official resale ticket websites do not launch until 2027. According to Reynold Hoover, the Chief Executive Officer for LA28, the current approved "Primary Ticket Marketplace" providers currently only include:



AXS

Eventim

"Secondary Ticket Marketplace" verified providers in 2027 include:



Ticketmaster

Sports Illustrated Tickets

"With millions around the globe registered for the LA28 Ticket Draw, and as excitement for LA28 continues to grow, we want fans to have the information they need to shop with confidence," said Hoover, who emphasized it is critical to provide fans with multiple points of access to verified tickets.

For more details on how to enter the official and confirmed lottery for tickets, visit https://get.support.tickets.la28.org/hc/en-us.

The AG's office released the following tips for anyone pursuing tickets to avoid being scammed:



Purchase tickets from the authorized vendor

Know the refund policy for any third party resale vendor

Ensure a ticket vendor's website starts with "https" with a padlock icon to keep your billing information safe

Be wary of overly discounted tickets

AG Bonta also reminds consumers that if you believe you have fallen victim to any type of scam, you can file a complaint at oag.ca.gov/report. Additionally, consider reporting the situation to the Better Business Bureau [bbb.org] and the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center [ic3.gov].

NBC has exclusive live broadcast rights to the Olympic and Paralympic Games, which will be aired on KSBY-TV with updates here on www.ksby.com. You can learn more about LA28 on NBC's official site at www.nbcolympics.com.