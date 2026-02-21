Canada defeats U.S. for women's curling bronze; Team Peterson leaves Cortina in 4th place
Canada's women's curling team (from left) Emma Miskew, Sarah Wilkes, Rachel Homan, and Tracy Fleury celebrates after winning the women's curling bronze medal match against Team USA during the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.
Canada's women's curling team proved on Saturday why they're the No. 1-ranked team in the world. Rachel Homan's team had two three-point ends on the way to a 10-7 victory over Team USA in the bronze medal match of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.
