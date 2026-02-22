Eileen Gu defends halfpipe gold, leaves Milan Cortina with 3 medals
David Ramos/Getty Images
Eileen Gu of China reacts after competing in the second run of the women's freeski halfpipe final on Day 16 of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics at Livigno Air Park on Feb. 22, 2026, in Italy.
Eileen Gu's repeat halfpipe gold is her sixth career Olympic medal, making her the single-most decorated freestyle skier, man or woman, in Games history.
