Elana Meyers Taylor wins Olympic gold at last in storybook women’s monobob triumph

Julian Finney/Getty Images
Julian Finney/Getty Images
Elana Meyers Taylor (USA) holds up the American flag after winning gold in women's monobob. It was Meyers Taylor's sixth Olympic medal but first-ever gold.
Elana Meyers Taylor claimed her sixth Olympic medal and first-ever gold with a win in the women's monobob event Monday.

