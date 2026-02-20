Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hilary Knight, Evan Bates chosen as Team USA flagbearers for Closing Ceremony

U.S. women's hockey captain Hilary Knight will carry the U.S. flag at the Winter Olympic Closing Ceremony fresh off winning a gold medal with Team USA.
A pair of gold medalists will lead Team USA at the Closing Ceremony of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

Hilary Knight was surprised by her hockey teammates with the news that she'll be one of the flagbearers:

Figure skater Evan Bates was also selected by his fellow athletes on Team USA to be a flagbearer. In an emotional moment while practicing for Saturday's figure skating Exhibition Gala, Bates' partner, Madison Chock, broke the news:

The Closing Ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

