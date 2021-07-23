Local Olympians competing in Tokyo

Some athletes from the Central and South coasts are competing in the 2020 Toyko Olympics.

Women's softball has already started with former UCLA Bruin and Cal Poly coach Ally Carda playing for Team USA and former Cal Poly Mustang Sierra Hyland playing for Team Mexico.

Friday, water polo gets underway. Santa Barbara native Paige Hauschild will be competing along with Jamie Neushul, also of Santa Barbara.

On Monday, Cal Poly alum Christopher Blevins will compete as the lone male mountain biker for Team USA and Tuesday, Goleta resident Anna van Brummen competes in fencing.

Opening ceremonies for the games are taking place Friday. The Olympics are airing on KSBY.

