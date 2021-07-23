Watch
SportsOlympics

Actions

Local Olympians competing in Tokyo

items.[0].image.alt
KIM KYUNG-HOON/AP
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games mascot Miraitowa poses with a display of Olympic Symbol after unveiling ceremony of the symbol on Mt. Takao in Hachioji, west of Tokyo, Japan, April 14, 2021, to mark 100 days before the start of 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool
Tokyo Olympics
Posted at 7:47 AM, Jul 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-23 10:51:02-04

Some athletes from the Central and South coasts are competing in the 2020 Toyko Olympics.

Women's softball has already started with former UCLA Bruin and Cal Poly coach Ally Carda playing for Team USA and former Cal Poly Mustang Sierra Hyland playing for Team Mexico.

Friday, water polo gets underway. Santa Barbara native Paige Hauschild will be competing along with Jamie Neushul, also of Santa Barbara.

On Monday, Cal Poly alum Christopher Blevins will compete as the lone male mountain biker for Team USA and Tuesday, Goleta resident Anna van Brummen competes in fencing.

Opening ceremonies for the games are taking place Friday. The Olympics are airing on KSBY.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hometown heroes 300x200 promo.jpg

Nominate Your Hero Today