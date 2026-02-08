Sander Eitrem demolishes 5000m record en route to gold in Olympic debut
Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Norway's Sander Eitrem celebrates after setting a new Olympic record in the men's 5000m during the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics on Sunday, Feb. 8.
Sander Eitrem won the 5000m in men's speed skating, crossing the finish line in an Olympic record of 6:03.950 minutes.
