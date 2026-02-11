Team USA women's hockey hands Canada first Olympic shutout ever

Prev Next Xavier Laine/Getty Images Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Posted

The U.S. women's hockey team defeated Canada 5-0 in the group stage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics. WATCH:" " View this story and more Olympics coverage here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.