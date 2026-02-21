U.S. clinches back-to-back gold in mixed team aerials in dominating fashion

Prev Next Jeff PACHOUD / AFP via Getty Images Jeff PACHOUD / AFP via Getty Images

Posted

The U.S. won back-to-back Olympic gold in mixed team aerials, overcoming Switzerland and China Saturday in Italy. WATCH:

View this story and more Olympics coverage here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.