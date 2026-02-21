U.S. clinches back-to-back gold in mixed team aerials in dominating fashion
Jeff PACHOUD / AFP via Getty Images
Kaila Kuhn, Connor Curran, and Chris Lillis win Olympic gold in mixed team aerials in Livigno, Italy.
The U.S. won back-to-back Olympic gold in mixed team aerials, overcoming Switzerland and China Saturday in Italy.
