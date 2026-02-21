U.S. men's hockey throttles Slovakia; USA locks in gold medal match with Canada
Stefano Guidi/Getty Images
Dylan Larkin of Team USA celebrates a goal during the quarterfinals match with Sweden at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at Milano Santa Giulia Ice Hockey Arena on February 18, 2026 in Milan, Italy.
The U.S. men's hockey team dismantled Slovakia 6-2 in the semifinal round of the Olympic tournament on Friday.
Team USA will face Canada in the gold medal game on Feb. 22.
