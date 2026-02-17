U.S. women's hockey team shuts out Sweden, books trip to Olympic gold medal game
Taylor Heise of United States celebrates after scoring a goal during the semifinal match with Sweden at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on February 16, 2026 in Milan, Italy.
The U.S. women's hockey team is headed to the gold medal game after defeating Sweden in the semifinal round on Monday.
The U.S. will face Canada on Feb. 19 at 10:10 a.m.
