USA men's curling falls to China after one bad end
Team USA men's curlers (from left) Aidan Oldenburg, Daniel Casper, and Ben Richardson look on as they compete against China during a round-robin match at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.
In the first session of play on Tuesday, the U.S. men's curling team suffered a loss to China to fall one spot in the standings.
