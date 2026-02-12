USA women's curling steals five, opens Olympics with win over South Korea
Team USA's (from left) Tara Peterson, Cory Thiesse, Tabitha Peterson, and Taylor Anderson-Heide celebrate victory following the match against South Korea on Day 1 of women's curling competition at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.
The U.S. women's curling team opened play in the 2026 Winter Olympics on Monday with an 8-4 victory over South Korea.
View this story and more Olympics coverage here.
