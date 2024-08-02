USA’s Chase Budinger, Miles Evans dominated by Spain in final beach volleyball match of Pool F

Miles Evans and Chase Budinger of the United States fell to Spain’s Pablo Herrera and Adrian Gavira on Friday, dropping to 1-2 in Pool F play at the Paris Olympics.

This puts Evans and Budinger in third place in men's beach volleyball Pool F.

They still have a chance to earn a spot as one of the top third-ranked pool teams or through the so-called "lucky loser" matches that will take place on Saturday, but they'll have to wait for all pool play games to conclude before finding out if they qualify.

