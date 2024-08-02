Watch Now
SportsOlympics

Actions

USA's Chase Budinger, Miles Evans dominated by Spain in final beach volleyball match of Pool F

USA’s Chase Budinger, Miles Evans dominated by Spain in final beach volleyball match of Pool F
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images
Miles Evans and Chase Budinger of the United States react on the bench after losing a men's Pool F match to Spain on day seven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024.
USA’s Chase Budinger, Miles Evans dominated by Spain in final beach volleyball match of Pool F
Posted
and last updated

Miles Evans and Chase Budinger of the United States fell to Spain’s Pablo Herrera and Adrian Gavira on Friday, dropping to 1-2 in Pool F play at the Paris Olympics.

This puts Evans and Budinger in third place in men's beach volleyball Pool F.

They still have a chance to earn a spot as one of the top third-ranked pool teams or through the so-called "lucky loser" matches that will take place on Saturday, but they'll have to wait for all pool play games to conclude before finding out if they qualify.
View this story and more Olympics coverage here.

Related Coverage

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Paris_2024_Olympic_Games_Website_480x360.jpg