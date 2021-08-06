Watch
USA's Steveson scores late to win wrestling gold

Aaron Favila/AP
United States' Gable Dan Steveson celebrates with his gold medal during the victory ceremony for men's freestyle 125kg wrestling at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Chiba, Japan. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Gable Dan Steveson
Posted at 12:12 PM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-06 15:12:53-04

CHIBA, Japan (AP) — Gable Steveson scored on a spin-behind takedown with 10 seconds remaining, then another with less than a second remaining to win the men's freestyle 125-kilogram class final 10-8 over Georgia's Geno Petriashvili for the gold medal.

According to USA Today, Steveson is the first U.S. freestyle heavyweight gold medalist since 1992, when Bruce Baumgartner won gold.

Steveson isn't ready to look ahead yet, saying he's "living in my moment."

When it comes to his next move, the possibilities are endless for the gold medalist, who has several options to choose from, according to the Associated Press.

Steveson could join the World Wrestling Entertainment, which he's talked about joining, the AP reported.

He could also return to school for his senior season and earn money for endorsements after the NCAA changed its rules on college athletes cashing in on their names, images, and likenesses.

He said he'll return home to Minnesota and decompress before making decisions.

