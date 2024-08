Australia ended the U.S.'s streak of three straight Olympic gold medals with a penalty shootout win in the women's water polo semifinals on Thursday.

The two teams went into overtime tied, 8-8, and continued going back and forth in penalty shots, matching the other's goals through five rounds.

Santa Barbara's Ryann Neushul was responsible for one of those goals.

Team USA will take on Netherlands in the bronze medal game on Saturday.

Australia will face Spain for the gold.

