Orcutt Academy girls basketball advances to CIF Central DIII Championship with a 47-39 win over #3 West. The #2 Spartans will play at #1 Caruthers in the Championship game on Friday at 6 p.m.
Posted at 11:33 PM, Feb 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-24 02:33:24-05
